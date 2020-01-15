No. 12 West Virginia has started Big 12 Conference play 3-1 after taking care of previously undefeated TCU 81-49.

The Mountaineers again were impressive on both ends of the floor and we break down what unfolded by looking at key stats and elements from the game that ultimately led to the result.

--West Virginia is now 3-1 in the Big 12 and have held opponents to an average of 48 points while shooting 49-162 (30-percent) from the floor. This defense just suffocates and strangles the opposition in the half court and even on nights like tonight where they didn't contest as many shots as they have it's proving to be very difficult to score on this group. From there, the Mountaineers have held opponents to 14-70 or 20-percent. The Horned Frogs started this game 4-6 but they finished 10-38 over the rest of the game. What more needs to be said?

--But it wasn't just the defense in this one as the Mountaineers made 58-percent of their shots. The highest percentage in any game since the 2017 season against Morgan State and the first time that the program has shot that well against a conference foe since hitting 65-percent against Rutgers in 2017. It's the highest total that the Mountaineers have shot in a league game since joining the Big 12. The Mountaineers were at 1.286 points per possession.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS