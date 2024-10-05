Observations: West Virginia football at Oklahoma State

Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

These observations are a snap shot of what unfolded in the West Virginia 38-14 dominating road win over Oklahoma State and what could happen next for the Mountaineers.





–West Virginia is now 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference with an absolutely dominating performance on the road against Oklahoma State. The 24-points is the by far the biggest Big 12 Conference road win of the Neal Brown era, topping 13-points at UCF last year and is the largest since the 49-19 win at Iowa State during the 2016 season. We can discuss how poorly Oklahoma State played, but West Virginia went out and pushed them around up front and controlled the line of scrimmage on the offensive side, while bottling them up on defense. Nobody could have predicted this type of performance and hats off to all involved for using the bye week to come out and play their best football of the season on both sides of the ball. We’ll see how good this Oklahoma State team is moving forward but this was as convincing of a win on the road as West Virginia has had since Brown took the program over in 2019 and the key is the Mountaineers are now 2-0 in the league.

–The first half of that game might have been the best under head coach Neal Brown considering the fact it was on the road and the opponent. The Mountaineers pretty much moved the ball at will and while they only completed five passes, rushed for a total of 259 yards with 20 first downs. The Mountaineers only had three games where they rushed for 259 yards or more since quarterback Garrett Greene became the starter and it was the most in the first half of the Brown era. It was a clinic offensively as the offense was able to dominate at the line of scrimmage while the defense only permitted 115 yards and was a fourth down stop away from a shutout. The Mountaineers really put together their best overall effort and it showed that potential that was talked about in August.





