Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet. These observations are a snapshot of what unfolded in the West Virginia 42-21 win over Cincinnati and what could happen next for the Mountaineers.

–The 606 yards are the most for West Virginia against a power five opponent since rolling up 704 against Oklahoma during the 2018 season. It tops the previous high of 567 against BYU earlier this season and after recording 546 against Houston it’s the third time they’ve done it against a power five team this season which is by far the most since Brown became the head coach. The key part is a lot of this offense has the potential to return next season. The offensive line also didn’t allow a sack. --The offense was at 9.8 yards per play in this game, that’s ridiculous. That did not happen at any point even under Dana Holgorsen for context, even some of those ridiculous offensive games.

