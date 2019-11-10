Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

--That was the most disappointing game of the Neal Brown era to date and to me it really wasn’t close. This is a team that came off an inspiring performance on the road against Baylor and got a bye week to heal up but simply came out flat and got essentially ran out of their own stadium before the game had really even started. Texas Tech scored touchdowns on their first five drives and led 35-10 with 8:01 left in the second quarter of the game. The defense collapsed, the offense wasn’t able to sustain drives and take care of the football and overall it was just a deflating effort in a game that was very winnable. There were two 3-5 teams on the field today, but one of them certainly looked worse. Four of those five touchdown drives were 70+ yards.

--West Virginia rolled up 549 yards and 17 points. You can’t score yards. That’s by far the most yards of the season and the most since the 704 against Oklahoma last year but none of it matters if you can’t win a football game and they certainly didn’t do that. West Virginia was 2-5 in the red zone and had another turnover on downs just outside of it at the Texas Tech 22. You can’t expect to win football games leaving that many points on the field especially with the other issues this team is dealing with.

--West Virginia did not rush for fewer than 51-yards all year last season and only did it six times for 2011-2017. This year? It’s happened six times with James Madison (34-yards), Missouri (30-yards), Iowa State (41-yards), Oklahoma (51-yards), Baylor (14-yards) and today. Think about that.





