Observations: West Virginia football vs. Virginia Tech

Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

These observations are a snap shot of what unfolded in the West Virginia 27-21 win over No. 15 Virginia Tech and what could happen next for the Mountaineers.





--Well, that was certainly much more interesting than it needed to be. West Virginia was in complete control of this one halfway through the third quarter and basically did everything in their power to try to give the game to Virginia Tech. After the field goal to go ahead 27-7, the Mountaineers had 33 yards on the final four drives of the game and one of those was 29 yards itself. This team tried to take the air out of the football, and it almost dearly cost them but fortunately almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. This could have been an absolutely program-changing loss from the fans perspective had it not turned out the way it did, but this team found a way to win a score the biggest win of the Neal Brown era by far by knocking off the No. 15 ranked Hokies. We’ll talk about what went wrong and what should happen next, but for at least one day enjoy beating a traditional rival in a game you needed to.

--West Virginia is now 29-23-1 in the Black Diamond Trophy game and will take it home for the first time since 2003. That’s over 6,000 days fellas. Soak. That. Up.

--The biggest stat in the game? Virginia Tech was 1-4 in the red zone. Two stops and a missed field goal.





