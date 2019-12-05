Derek Culver had his best game of the season against Rhode Island. He also didn’t start.

Could the two things be connected?

Well, it’s at least a fair question to ask.

The sophomore entered at the 13:40 mark of the first half and would play all but two minutes over the rest of the game to finish with a career high 25-points to go along with 11 rebounds.

Was it related to the pre-game shift? Perhaps more than Culver himself wants to admit.

“Actually, don’t let Huggs hear this,” Culver stopped himself short of saying it. “I don’t like coming off the bench but it gives me a better feel for the game.”

There’s some merit to it as well as Culver spent the first 6:20 of the contest watching his opponents and getting an idea on how he could attack their weaknesses. It also allowed him to serve as a boost for the Mountaineers similar to what Huggins has done in the past with players.

“That actually worked because I feel like once I came in I was able to provide a spark because they hadn’t seen me play yet,” Culver said.

The difference was noticeable once he hit the floor.

“I thought Derek came off the bench with more energy than anybody we had,” Huggins said.

The move against the Rams was more match-up related but Huggins does believe that staggering his usage of Culver and freshman Oscar Tshiebwe could help the team overall.

For one, it prevents extended periods of time with the lineup consisting of Gabe Osabuohien and Logan Routt, which you could consider offensively challenged at best. It also helps the Mountaineers with their spacing and smaller lineups as Tshiebwe learns how to better play his role in the post.

When Huggins was presented with the idea that Culver didn’t mind the optics of sitting on the bench he quickly replied in his deadpan style, “good, I’ll sit him the next game.”

But perhaps it is an avenue that the Mountaineers can use to maximize what they are doing in the post over the long haul of the season. It’s not as if the move affected the time that Culver was on the floor as he saw 32-total minutes despite not playing any in the first six-plus of the contest.

“Every time he’s in the game you want to try to get him the ball even if he’s not hot. You get him the ball,” sophomore Emmitt Matthews said of Culver.

His play in the post was the difference as the Mountaineers were able to get baskets over the smaller Rhode Island lineup with his go to hooks.

“He played well. You know he’s able to handle a lot of physical play. He’s a big, strong guy,” Huggins said.

Culver for sixth man of the year? Cart before the horse, but it’s at least another interesting aspect to look at as Huggins attempts to whittle down his rotations as the season progresses.