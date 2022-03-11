Ohio DB Jackson commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

“This was just the place for me,” he said.

Jackson, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the program in January and made a quick turnaround visit for the Jan. 30 junior day event. It didn’t take long for him to make it back to campus for his second junior day event March 5 and that was when he made his mind up.

West Virginia landed a valuable piece to the 2023 recruiting class with Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson announcing a commitment to the Mountaineers.

While Jackson made his decision Saturday, he held off on announcing things until today and is excited for what the future will bring with his recruitment in the rear view. It was especially exciting because West Virginia was a dream school of his and after seeing it twice so close together knew he had found where he wanted to spend the rest of his college career.

“I have committed to West Virginia University so I’ll be back soon and keep coming back,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect developed a close connection with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley as well as secondary coach ShaDon Brown along with a long list of other coaches on the staff. The Mountaineers envision him starting his career at safety given his length, range and ability to slide around to multiple spots in the backend of the defense.

Jackson selected West Virginia over offers from Iowa State, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Indiana and Cincinnati along with offers while he also was receiving plenty of interest from more programs.

Jackson is the fourth commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 recruiting class and the first in the defensive backfield. He also represents the first pledge from the state of Ohio.

WVSports.com will have more with Jackson in the near future.