No. 20/19 West Virginia (19-10, 7-9) dropped its sixth game of the last seven after Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8) completed the season sweep of the Mountaineers with a 73-62 win Saturday evening in Morgantown.



The two teams battled back-and-forth and were tied at 8-all at the 13:49 mark in the first half. By this point, four different players each had a basket for West Virginia.

After a free throw from Oscar Tshiebwe, he came up with a steal and a dunk in transition to put the Mountaineers ahead by a score of 11-8. De’Vion Harmon then answered back for Oklahoma with the game’s first three-pointer to tie the game up at 11. The Sooners then took a 14-11 lead with a three-pointer from Jamal Bieniemy.



More back-and-forth action ensued and the Mountaineers cut their deficit down to a point after a layup from Derek Culver. This started a 6-0 for West Virginia that was capped off by a Miles McBride three-pointer, giving the Mountaineers a 21-18 advantage.



The Sooners were quick to respond and tied things up with another three-pointer from Bieniemy with 5:22 left until halftime.



Bieniemy’s three-pointer began a 7-0 run for the Sooners that helped them take a 25-21 lead going into halftime.