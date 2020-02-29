Oklahoma completes regular season sweep of No. 20 WVU basketball, 73-62
No. 20/19 West Virginia (19-10, 7-9) dropped its sixth game of the last seven after Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8) completed the season sweep of the Mountaineers with a 73-62 win Saturday evening in Morgantown.
The two teams battled back-and-forth and were tied at 8-all at the 13:49 mark in the first half. By this point, four different players each had a basket for West Virginia.
After a free throw from Oscar Tshiebwe, he came up with a steal and a dunk in transition to put the Mountaineers ahead by a score of 11-8. De’Vion Harmon then answered back for Oklahoma with the game’s first three-pointer to tie the game up at 11. The Sooners then took a 14-11 lead with a three-pointer from Jamal Bieniemy.
More back-and-forth action ensued and the Mountaineers cut their deficit down to a point after a layup from Derek Culver. This started a 6-0 for West Virginia that was capped off by a Miles McBride three-pointer, giving the Mountaineers a 21-18 advantage.
The Sooners were quick to respond and tied things up with another three-pointer from Bieniemy with 5:22 left until halftime.
Bieniemy’s three-pointer began a 7-0 run for the Sooners that helped them take a 25-21 lead going into halftime.
Halftime Stats:
NOTE: A basket from Oklahoma near the closing seconds of the first half was waived off prior to the start of the second half, putting the score at 25-21.
During halftime, West Virginia basketball legend Rod Thorn had his jersey No. 44 retired.
By the 15:10 mark in the second half, Oklahoma had outscored West Virginia, 13-8, and led the Mountaineers by a score of 38-29.
The Sooners were rolling offensively during the half and took a commanding 48-31 lead with Brady Manek’s third three-pointer of the game with 11:26 to go. This basket made it a 12-2 run for Oklahoma.
West Virginia fought back with the help of some jump shots from McBride and narrowed Oklahoma’s lead down to 14 points at 52-38, but the Sooners would extend their lead to 21 points at the 7:08 mark with another 7-0 run.
The Mountaineers fought back again and used an 11-2 run to make it a 12-point game at 61-49 with 4:31 remaining.
After a dunk from Manek, West Virginia trimmed its deficit down to eight points with the help of a 6-0 run, but two free throws from Austin Reaves made it a 10-point game with less than two minutes to go.
A layup from Jermaine Haley made it an eight-point game again, but a basket and two free throws from Kristian Doolittle gave Oklahoma a 69-57 lead less than a minute left in the contest.
From there, West Virginia was unable to complete the comeback and lost its third straight game.
The Mountaineers will be back on the road to face Iowa State Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.
Final Stats:
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook