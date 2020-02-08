No. 13/11 West Virginia (18-5, 6-4) suffered its third straight road loss Saturday afternoon as Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5) upset the Mountaineers by a score of 69-59 in Norman.



Both teams struggled offensively to start out as West Virginia and Oklahoma were a combined 3-of-13 from the field by the 15:41 mark in the first half with the game tied at 4-4. The Mountaineers then took a 9-4 lead with a three-pointer from Emmitt Matthews and basket from Jermaine Haley.



Oklahoma continued to struggle offensively and went over five minutes without making a field goal. Kristian Doolittle scored the team’s first six points with four of those points coming from the free throw line.



Brady Manek then ended the team’s field goal drought with a three-pointer to tie the game up at 9-all with 13:05 left until halftime.



The Mountaineers again went on a 5-0 run that included a three-point play from Gabe Osabuohien, but the Sooners answered back again and went on a 17-2 run to take a 26-16 lead with 4:05 left until halftime.



West Virginia went ice cold shooting during this stretch and at one point missed 10 of its last 12 shot attempts.



The Mountaineers managed to go on a 6-0 run to narrow the Oklahoma lead down to four points, but the half would later end with De’Vion Harmon nailing a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sooners a 31-24 halftime lead.