OL Hamilton commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

Hamilton, 6-foot-4, 337-pounds, made an official visit to see the Mountaineers football program which was enough for him to pull the trigger over other offers from Iowa State, Purdue, Illinois and more.

West Virginia continues to address the offensive front in a big way by securing a commitment from Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was no stranger to Morgantown though as he first competed in a summer camp a few years ago and then took a self-guided tour to see things for the annual Gold-Blue game but this was a much more immersive experience.

Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz was the area recruiter for Hamilton, while he also got to know offensive line coach Matt Moore well throughout the process.

“They always check on me and make sure they keep in contact with me,” he said.

West Virginia envisions Hamilton playing offensive guard due to both his size and versatility at the position and he saw the opportunity available in Morgantown.

Hamilton is the first public commitment out of the first official visit weekend of the summer for the Mountaineers and represents the sixth overall in the class. He also is the third offensive lineman to already commit to West Virginia in the 2022 cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Hamilton in the near future.