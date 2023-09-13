So, the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder, accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Mountaineers where he will have the opportunity to live out that dream.

Martinsburg (W.Va.) 2024 offensive lineman Wesley Hancock has always dreamt of playing college football and when his home state West Virginia jumped into the mix it was too much to pass up.

“Being from West Virginia made them offering almost impossible to pass up,” he said. “The coaches were excited because they gained a guy who is willing to play anywhere.”

Hancock has the ability to play a number of different positions across the offensive line and is plenty familiar with Morgantown after making a number of visits to campus.

Hancock also held offers from Morgan State, Frostburg State and Shepherd but the Mountaineers had his attention.

“It feels great being a Mountaineer. I’ve been one all my life and I’ve been dreaming of the day where I get to play for West Virginia,” he said.

The West Virginia coaches, led by tight ends coach Blaine Stewart and offensive line coach Matt Moore, like what Hancock brings to the table in large part because of his willingness to compete.

“And never give up,” he added.

That connection that Hancock forged with the coaching staff was also important in reaching his decision and ultimately committing to the Mountaineers football program. Hancock plans to return for the rest of the home games this season and is excited to the next chapter in his career.

The plan is to enroll next summer to compete and prove himself on the field.