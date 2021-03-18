WVSports - OL Katarincic commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

Katarincic, 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, has been on the Mountaineers recruiting radar for quite some time receiving an offer in January and only building a connection with the coaches from there.

West Virginia has added the second commitment in the 2022 class when Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic picked the program.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Katarincic and the two developed a strong bond over the course of the process. That led to a recent virtual visit where he left highly impressed with the program.

"I was super impressed by everything. The first visit was just a tour of the campus and facilities which my parents and I were blown away by,” he said.

West Virginia likes Katarincic at multiple positions across the offensive line and the coaches have been impressed both with his movement and hip mobility up front.

He also was offered by East Carolina, Columbia, Penn and Dartmouth.

Katarincic is the second commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class and could be the second that ends up on the offensive line depending on the development of Corbin Page.

WVSports.com will have more with Katarincic.