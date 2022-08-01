OL Krahe commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

The Rivals.com three-star prospect received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers in late June and things only continued to build from there led by the efforts of offensive line coach Matt Moore.

Krahe, 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Maryland, Boston College, Connecticut, Buffalo and a host of others.

West Virginia has filled a major need in the class with a commitment along the offensive front from Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior 2023 offensive lineman Nick Krahe .

West Virginia surged ahead in the race for Krahe after an unofficial visit to campus where he participated in the Take Me Home Tailgate and was able to spend valuable time with the coaching staff. That trip surpassed his expectations and sent the Big 12 Conference program flying up his list of options.

“The thing that stood out to me the most was the environment. It just had that home sense of feeling and was also very welcoming at the same time,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Krahe as an offensive tackle in their scheme with the ability to slide to either the left or side of the line. The coaching staff sees an athletic offensive linemen with good feet and the versatility to fill multiple roles at the college level.

Krahe took one official visit to Pittsburgh in June, but along with West Virginia also made an unofficial visit to check out Maryland once the dead period opened back up. Those two experiences was enough to seal his recruitment up in favor of the Mountaineers.

Krahe becomes the third offensive line commitment in the 2023 class joining Macon (Ga.) Northeast 2023 offensive lineman Johnny Williams and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West 2023 offensive lineman Cooper Young along the offensive front.

Overall, Krahe represents the 17th commitment for the Mountaineers in this class.

WVSports.com will have more with Krahe in the near future.