OL Livingston picks West Virginia Mountaineers football

West Virginia continues to add talent to the offensive front in the 2022 class and the latest addition is the commitment of Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston. Livingston, 6-foot-5, 285-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Minnesota, Arizona State, Illinois and Cincinnati. He took an official visit to West Virginia during the June 11-13 weekend and also took trips to Purdue, Cincinnati, Indiana and Iowa. After seeing the program on a virtual visit, Livingston was able to see everything in person on his official visit and it checked all of the boxes leading to his eventual college selection.

“I absolutely loved the visit. I was impressed with the coaching staff because they were constantly with us and always involved,” he said. Head coach Neal Brown, offensive line coach Matt Moore and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker served as the leads in his recruitment and that trio made West Virginia a school of high interest for him. The coaches see him as an athletic offensive lineman that plays with good footwork and can move. Livingston could fill any position on the offensive line and perhaps even move to the defensive side, but it is the former where he will get his first crack of playing at West Virginia. The Rivals.com three-star prospect becomes the 14th commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class and the fourth on the offensive line, although that could end up as many as five. WVSports.com will have more with Livingston in the near future.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ZYWGhzdUFQ b3oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WWFhoc3VBUG96PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IExhbmRlbiBMaXZpbmdzdG9uIChATGFuZGVuTGl2aW5nc3QxKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xhbmRlbkxpdmluZ3N0MS9zdGF0dXMv MTQxNjA2NjYwMDYxNzMxNjM1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5 IDE2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=