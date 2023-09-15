Brandon Yates had played almost 2,000 snaps of college football across three seasons but had yet to ever spend any time on the interior of the offensive line.

Until this year.

Yates made the transition to guard and backup center this spring and has made the most of the opportunity emerging as the starter at right guard. He also did some snapping late in the game against Duquesne which was a different experience in itself.

“I’ve been preparing since spring doing some center reps when Zach was out. I was confident in my reps, and I was confident going out there,” he said.

Yates wasn’t nervous for his debut at center because of how he approaches practice as serious as possible so when it comes time for games he simply leans on his experience. He played a total of around 56 plays against the Dukes and 40-percent of those were at center.

That versatility is key not only for Yates but the offensive line as a whole if something would happen to Frazier and force the Mountaineers to shuffle the deck up front. Yates believes that he has gotten better at snapping if called upon and also has progressed with getting the calls to everybody and his footwork.

At guard, Yates has made the most of the transition from offensive tackle where he spent his first three years in the program. The difference in the positions comes more with the type of bodies that you see each and every play exchanging the longer, lankier types for the bigger more powerful ones.

Yates has added about 15-pounds to his frame to handle the change and he’s noticed the difference. He also was able to beat out his primary challenger Ja’Quay Hubbard for the starting spot throughout camp.

That overall versatility to bound around the line gives West Virginia options but also does Yates as he looks toward the next level of football.

Being able to move around and say you have in-game experience at all five spots on the offensive line is certainly a bonus.

“I feel like everywhere I’ve went I’ve had some production and inside is a very good fit for me. I’ve gotten stronger and more powerful and I’m able to display my strength and power,” he said.

In the end, Yates is content helping his team at whatever spot he is needed and is excited to make the most of this year given how flexible he has become on the offensive line.

“Wherever they want me to be at I’ll be sure to produce,” he said.