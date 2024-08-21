West Virginia is as deeper with able bodies at the inside linebacker position than they’ve been since Neal Brown took over the football program in 2019.

And with that comes both options and competition. Two necessary pieces to get the most out of any position group as there are only a pair of spots open on the field at a time in base defense, which helps to raise the level of play across the board as players compete to earn their roles.

“I think every day they better bring their A game, because there’s a lot of guys on that sideline that wish they were getting that play,” inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz said.

The high tide will raise all boats and Koonz is hoping that has the same effect on his room. But there are also more options on the table that the program can use to utilize the players that prove they’re able to earn time. Yes, there are only two spots in the base defense for linebackers but there are different avenues available.

“Are there some different ways we can utilize our options? Absolutely, we’ve got competition in that room,” Koonz said.

That depth includes Trey Lathan, Josiah Trotter, Ben Cutter, Reid Carrico, and Caden Biser as the primary options with each of them already playing a lot of football here or in the example of Carrico other places. And it’s shown on the field with how they are playing more like veterans with an understanding of what is asked.

“I’m happy with where they’re at and the different ways we can utilize them all,” Koonz said.

The position coach is comfortable with his group in the fact that he has high-character, high-integrity options that are using the available time leading up to the season kickoff to simply get better. The goal is that the best guys will play, but the hot hand could remain in the game at that spot to utilize that depth.

As part of that West Virginia is going to have a plan on how they’re going to play games in pencil that includes a snap count that can be adjusted as the game proceeds. But that can be adapted depending on what is unfolding and how certain players are handling each game.

The focus this year is on the available depth and trust at the position, especially with the first five, that the coaches would like to try to play more players to preserve bodies there with other responsibilities as well.

“I’d like to play more guys. I’d like to have guys fresher in the second half of a game and at this position, and I’ve said it before these guys are all going to be on special teams,” Koonz said.

That means working on cover units, and return units and allows some players that won’t be asked to play 70-80 snaps and then add special teams work on top of it. Instead, it can be spread around the room. For example, if a starter can play 50 defensive snaps and then still make an impact on 10-15 on special teams it’s ideal.

“Now you’re maximizing the ability you have in that building and that’s what you want to do,” Koonz said.

Options create competition and that’s exactly where that room is at.