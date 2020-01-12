Sometimes it’s hard to measure an impact by looking at the offensive box score.

That is certainly the case for what junior Gabe Osabuohien has meant to this West Virginia basketball team since being declared immediately eligible earlier this year.

In fact, without scoring a single point, Osabuohien was +19 in the +/- in the upset win over Ohio State with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Osabuohien averages only 1.5 points per game while shooting while 27-percent from the floor. To that point, he’s only taken 26 shots over the course of his 12 games and has only scored 5 points over the last five games. His largest total in a single game is 4 points.

But what the Arkansas transfer has given the Mountaineers since joining the team has been significant on the defensive end as one of the best in that department on the roster. He leads the team with 65 deflections and 10 charges taken.

“Gabe is one of the better defenders we’ve had in the half-court and he’s one of the most versatile. He can guard post, can guard guards and guard wings,” head coach Bob Huggins said.

But that’s not to say just because he isn’t putting the ball in the basket doesn’t mean he doesn’t have an impact on the offensive end as well. Osabuohien is a skilled passer, especially for a big. His 24 assists are fifth on the team despite the fact that he has played three less games.

“He’s a big that can pass the ball. If you look around college basketball, what’s the worst thing you see? People can’t pass. Gabe’s a good passer,” he said.

The 6-foot-7 forward also has displayed the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim although he’s still developing as a finisher. His impact has been even more felt due to foul trouble with either Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe, forcing Osabuohien into more action.

“Gabe becomes critical and we knew that all along,” Huggins said.

The Mountaineers have been working with Osabuohien in order to improve his offensive skill set and while it will take some time with his shot, he can finish at the rim. Now, it’s just about continuing to develop that skill set in order to become a well-rounded prospect.

“He’s so unselfish, it’s kind of selfish for himself. He has a good all-around game, he’s a good passer,” sophomore Emmitt Matthews said. “You saw what he can really do in the Gold-Blue game and I’m kind of waiting for it all to come out in one game.”

That was on display somewhat against Texas Tech as he displayed more aggressiveness to force the defense to respect him.

"For us to be the team we want to be I'm going to have to contribute more than I am. I have to be aggressive offensively and guard me to make it easier for my teammates," he said.

For the meantime, Osabuohien is comfortable making his impact in a number of other ways.