Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy offensive tackle Timothy Lawson already had an offer from West Virginia but made his first visit to campus late last month.

Now the Rivals.com two-star prospect is hoping to get back to Morgantown soon.

Lawson, 6-foot-5, 278-pounds, made the trek with a number of his teammates and was impressed not only with the campus but the vibe he got from the coaches and the players.