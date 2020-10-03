WVSports - Overtime score gives West Virginia 27-21 win over Baylor

Leddie Brown took an overtime handoff from Jarret Doege and found the end zone, giving West Virginia its first conference win this season as the Mountaineers knocked off Baylor 27-21 on Saturday afternoon.

The 3-yard score capped a game that, at least in regulation, lacked much excitement.

Coming out of the gate, West Virginia’s defense looked strong as it held the Bears to one offensive yard in the first quarter. However, the game quickly turned ugly as both teams were plagued by giving the ball away. On West Virginia’s side, quarterback Jarret Doege coughed up two interceptions in the second quarter alone, in addition to a lost fumble.

The Mountaineers later benefitted from a turnover as junior cornerback Dreshun Miller stepped in front of a Charlie Brewer pass in the third quarter, resulting in a Leddie Brown rushing touchdown on WVU’s next offensive possession.

West Virginia (2-1) held the momentum until a special teams gaffe while attempting to return a punt resulted in Baylor (1-1) taking over on offense on the Mountaineers’ side of the field. Despite getting down to the West Virginia 1-yard line, the Bears could not come up with a score.

The team's traded possessions once more, with Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer finding wide receiver Josh Fleeks for a game-tying touchdown with just over one minute remaining in regulation.

To end regulation, the Mountaineers struggled to advance the ball before ultimately opting to run out the clock.

In overtime, both teams scored on their first offensive possessions. Yet, when Brewer passed toward the end zone to add another score, WVU defensive back Tykee Smith came down with an interception.

It took the Mountaineers only four plays to get into position before Brown found the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

For the third game in a row, Brown rushed for more than 75 yards, and his overtime rushing touchdown was his fourth of the season. Redshirt junior Alec Sinkfield also was a key contributor to the Mountaineers’ ground game, rushing for 53 total yards on six carries.

Doege ended the day having completed 30-of-42 attempts passing for 211 yards, connecting for one touchdown. He also gave West Virginia it’s first score of the game — a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Defensively, the Mountaineers were led by linebacker Tony Fields II, who ended the day with 20 total tackles. Defensive back Alonzo Addae and linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo each had nine.

West Virginia has a bye next week before hosting the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 17.