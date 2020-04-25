Former West Virginia defensive back Kenny Robinson is heading to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers selected Robinson in the fifth round of the NFL Draft Saturday with the 152nd overall pick.



The Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania native spent two seasons in Morgantown where he played in 25 career games which included 20 starts.



Robinson tallied 123 total tackles, seven pass breakups and seven interceptions in two seasons with the Mountaineers and also earned First Team All-Big 12 honors following his sophomore year.



After he was expelled from school due to academic dishonesty, Robinson found a new home with the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks.



As a member of the Battlehawks, he totaled 21 tackles, two pass breakups, two interceptions and one sack in five games before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to cancel the rest of the season and suspend operations later on.



Robinson is the first former Mountaineer to be selected in this year’s draft and will join his former West Virginia teammate in quarterback Will Grier. Grier was drafted by Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft.