WVSports - Parchment has woes, but KU’s receivers still pose threat against WVU

A year ago, the West Virginia football team just barely edged out a victory over the Kansas Jayhawks — a lackluster football team that had won six games over the past four years.

Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment was a big factor in keeping the Jayhawks in the game, hauling in five receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. His efforts accounted for just under a third of the team’s total yards in that game.

At season’s end, Parchment was the team’s leading receiver. This year is shaping up to be a different story.

Entering Saturday’s game, the senior ranks third on the Jayhawks in receiving, totaling only 11 receptions for 75 yards through three games.

Despite Parchment’s lack of success, he is not ignored by the Mountaineers.

“Don’t fall asleep, that’s exactly what you can’t do,” co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae said. “It’s pretty obvious that the kid has talent, has big play ability. Showed it in last year’s game. There’s times this year where he’s open and running free. Our guys aren’t going to take it lightly.”

In Parchment’s absence, the Jayhawks have turned to senior Kwamie Lassiter, who currently ranks first on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Fellow wide receiver Jamahl Horne has also been a playmaker for Kansas this season, albeit on special teams. With 234 kick return yards, he ranks third in the conference.

“He’s extremely fast, and so we have to do a really good job on our kickoff team,” head coach Neal Brown said.

The Mountaineers enter the game possessing the Big 12’s top defensive unit — and they hope to keep that ranking once the clock strikes on regulation.

“We understand the challenge that’s presented with the receivers that they have on the skill positions on offense, so we’re going to line up like we do every week and make sure that we’re zeroed in and playing technique sound football,” Addae said. “If we do that, we’ll like the result. If we don’t, we won’t.”