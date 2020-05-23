The seeds for the partnership between West Virginia football and brand marketing consultant Jeremy Darlow were sewn long before the two made an announcement.

That’s because Darlow has been in contact with head coach Neal Brown since he was still at Troy.

Because Troy was sponsored by Adidas, Brown was able to meet with Darlow after he wrote his first book. The young coach reached out to him about possibly speaking to his team and a connection was made.

Darlow had spearheaded the marketing behind the brand’s dip into entertainment and hip hop which made him an interesting person to speak with the team.

That connection eventually led to Brown actually writing a forward in Darlow’s second book 'Athletes are Brands Too' after being able to read it in advance. That book essentially served as a lead in to the educational services that Darlow would eventually start for college programs such as West Virginia.

“We’ve had multiple conversations at Troy and here about branding,” he said.

Because of Darlow’s experience in that department after writing a pair of best-selling books, it only made sense to look at a partnership that could help prepare student athletes for life after college. It also benefits those players that could be considered for name, image and likeness once those measures are adopted as well.

That issue, while coincidental, also helped bring the partnership together as the Mountaineers are looking to get ahead of an issue that Brown believes is inevitable.

The program won’t be mandatory but is just another example of things that Brown has done in order to help prepare his players in all facets and not just on the football field.

And the educational aspect of the service will be completely player driven in order to meet those eventual branding goals.

“I think it’s something that can really benefit them a little bit during their playing career but really post-playing career,” Brown said.