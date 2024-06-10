Johnson, 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, held scholarship offers from a long list of programs including Miami (Fla.), Florida, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Boston College, Syracuse, Purdue and Rutgers, among a number of others.

The West Virginia football program has addressed a need up front with a pledge from Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch 2025 pass rusher Romando Johnson .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit to West Virginia over the June 7 weekend after previously visiting Rutgers. That was enough to close the deal for the talented pass rusher.

Johnson received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers in January 2024 and was recruited by wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall as well as outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral.

Johnson is being targeted as a spur in the scheme which is the outside linebacker pass rushing role.

He is the first outside linebacker to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Overall, Johnson is the eleventh commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class.

WVSports.com will have more with Johnson in the near future.