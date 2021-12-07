Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood put together a fantastic senior season.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder, compiled 17 sacks to go along with 36 tackles for loss while earning Gwinnett County first-team honors. That type of year draws attention and that is certainly what’s unfolding with Redwood as he has collected a number of power five offers down the stretch.