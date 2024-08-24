Former Mountaineer kicker Pat McAfee returned to ESPN's College GameDay for the 2024 season and came out with favorable predictions for West Virginia. McAfee told the audience, "The Big 12 runs through Morgantown, West Virginia." McAfee added that he expects WVU's Garrett Greene to "run wild."

During the show, the panel shared their predictions for the Big 12 champion. McAfee and special guest Sheamus picked the Mountaineers to take the conference title, while the other panelists chose Utah.