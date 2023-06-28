Josh Eilert is an example of how patience does pay off.

For 16-seasons Eilert has been with the West Virginia basketball program on a leap of faith when he made the decision to follow Bob Huggins to Morgantown.

The Kansas native initially served as a graduate assistant for the Kansas State basketball program with Huggins for a season but when he returned home in 2007, he made the decision to uproot his life and go with him.

“I wanted an opportunity in this business, and we had full faith in coach Huggins,” he said.

Over the past 16-seasons, Eilert has risen the ranks from a video coordinator to Assistant Athletics Director for Basketball Operations and finally as an assistant during the 2022 season.

Now, for the next 10-months Eilert is going to have the biggest opportunity of his career in leading the West Virginia basketball program in an interim role. Eilert was selected for the position after a week-long search that explored several candidates but came back to the current assistant.

For Eilert it’s a testament to the loyalty he’s shown over his career by passing up other opportunities to remain in Morgantown due to how ingrained he and his family had become in the community.

Becoming a head coach was always the goal and while his first opportunity isn’t how he imagined it, Eilert is excited for the opportunity to showcase what he can do.

“I had patience with the process my whole career here and it’s paid off. That’s a lesson to all you young guys out there. Don’t jump ship because you see greener pastures,” he said. “Things can work out in your favor if you’re just loyal.”

There were certainly some long days over the last week as Eilert weighed the options that he could be anywhere from appointed to this position to looking for a new job.

“If you’re true to your values it’s a lot easier to have faith that things are going to work out,” he said.

Things will move at a rapid pace for Eilert now that he is in the role with the first order of business trying to secure what the West Virginia roster will ultimately look like. Forward Tre Mitchell has already exited the program while several others are weighing their options in the transfer portal.

There is a natural connection already in place which gives the Mountaineers more of a common ground than if the coaching staff was starting over from scratch.

“We want them to know, and we want to reassure them it is a great place for them,” he said.

Solidifying the roster is especially important because West Virginia will be heading overseas to Italy, and it will be a chance for the team to work out the kinks. While several on the roster are exploring their options, the ones that remain have handled things as they typically would.

Eilert admits that the philosophy of his mentor Huggins will be part of his style especially with his principles on the defensive end, but he plans to change some things offensively.

The interim head coach also is going to be tasked with rounding out the coaching staff and has the blessing of athletic director Wren Baker to have full control of the program for the year. However, Eilert is expected to work with Baker in looking at a senior advisor type role to offer guidance.

“it’s a hard job and everybody that transitions into a head coaching job for the first time they’re shocked how little it is about coaching. It’s about management and leadership. If we can get him surrounded by a support system to help him that might be his best chance for success,” Baker said.

It’s a tryout for Eilert who is going to have every opportunity to showcase that he is the right man for the job beyond just this coming season. For now, a national search is planned for next spring, but the next 10-months is going to be an interview for Eilert and how he can handle the role.

“I understand this isn’t going to be handed over to me on a platter. I have to earn it and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m up for any challenge, that’s how you grow. I’m excited for this challenge,” he said.

Eilert will make $1.5 million this coming season.