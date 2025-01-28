Advertisement
Published Jan 28, 2025
Incoming transfer PFF grades from 2024
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We incorporate PFF data into stories regularly.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article. Today we look at how the incoming transfers graded out in 2024.


PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor


OFFENSE:

Incoming Transfers on Offense
PlayerPositionFormer SchoolGrade

Tye Edwards

RB

Northern Iowa

82.2

Cam Vaughn

WR

Jacksonville State

80.8

Oran Singleton

WR

Eastern Michigan

73.0

Jarod Bowie

WR

Jacksonville State

70.7

Jeff Weimer

WR

Idaho State

69.7

Jacob Barrick

TE

Jacksonville State

66.6

Will Reed

OL

Princeton

66.1

Ty'kieast Crawford

OL

Arkansas

63.5

Cyrus Traugh

WR

Youngstown State

62.7

Walter Young Bear

OL

Tulsa

61.3

Wyatt Minor

OL

Youngstown State

60.0

Kimo Manake'ole

OL

LSU

54.1

Johnny Pascuzzi

TE

Iowa

46.6

Max Brown

QB

Charlotte

45.3

LJ Turner

RB

Catawba College

N/A

Jaylen Henderson

QB

Texas A&M

N/A

Robby Martin

OL

N.C. State

N/A

Incoming Transfers on Defense
PlayerPositionFormer SchoolGrade

Jordan Scruggs

CB

South Alabama

81.1

Michael Coats

CB

Nevada

80.4

Jimmori Robinson

OLB

Texas San Antonio

76.3

Jordan Walker

S

UT Chattanooga

75.5

Jason Chambers

CB

Appalachian State

75.3

Chase Wilson

LB

Colorado State

70.2

Braden Siders

DE

Wyoming

69.3

Derek Carter

CB

Jacksonville State

66.3

Devonte Golden-Nelson

CB

Akron

65.6

Fred Perry

S

Jacksonville State

64.9

Ashton Woods

LB

North Carolina

61.7

Justin Harrington

S

Washington

60.4

Will Davis

S

Virginia Union

N/A

