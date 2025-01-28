Predicting the rest of WVU's regular season schedule

West Virginia is eight games into their Big 12 slate, meaning they have 12 games remaining in the regular season.
Sitting at 13-5 overall, the Mountaineers have favorable chances to make it to the NCAA Tournament as it currently stands, but they certainly need to stack up more wins to do so.
We look at the chances for WVU to win during the rest of the regular season as well as what that would mean for their NCAA Tournament chances.
KenPom Predictions
KenPom still believes West Virginia has multiple wins left on the schedule. They project the Mountaineers to win five more games on their schedule, but in two of the losses, WVU has a 48 and a 49 percent chance to win, making it virtually a toss-up.
Out of the wins left on the schedule, they are all Quad 2 or Quad 3 games.
BPI Predictions
BPI has WVU getting only four more wins the rest of the way, which would put the Mountaineers at 17 wins at the end of the regular season.
In the losses, BPI gives WVU at least a 44 percent chance to win three of those games. Out of the four projected wins, it would be a pair of Quad 2 wins and a pair of Quad 3 wins.
BartTorvik Predictions
Similarly to KenPom, BartTorvik predicts West Virginia will win 19 games this season. They have the Mountaineers on a three-game win streak, starting with a road game against TCU and then two home games against Utah and BYU.
They give WVU a chance of no more than 31 percent in four games and at least a 74 percent chance of winning four games.
In the games they project WVU to win, it would be only Quad 2 and Quad 3 wins.
NCAA Tournament Ramifications
Trying to figure out the 'magic number' of wins seems to be the hardest part of this whole process. Seemingly though, if WVU can get to 19 wins, they're almost a lock for the NCAA Tournament. 18 wins and things get tight, and 17, and WVU is likely on the outside looking in.
TeamRankings uses season simulations and projects West Virginia to have a 68.8 percent chance to currently make the NCAA Tournament. If WVU finishes with 17 wins, they give them a 1.1 percent chance at a bid. 18 wins, which grows to a 36.1 percent chance, and 19 wins, puts WVU at an 82.7 percent chance to make the dance.
Looking at Last Season
While each season is its own entity, going back to last season, some comparisons can be drawn to where WVU stands currently.
The Mountaineers are hovering at No. 42 in the NET currently. Last season, there were eight power conference teams in the top 50 of the NET who did not receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Out of that group, no team had more than four Quad 1 wins (WVU currently has four).
In addition, out of those eight teams, only one team had more than 20 wins (Pitt) and they were 40th in the NET.
There were also only three teams in the top 25 of the NET to receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament without reaching the 21-win mark: Michigan State (24 NET, 19 wins, 3 Quad 1 wins), Texas (30 NET, 20 wins, 5 Quad 1 wins), and Texas A&M (45 NET, 20 wins, seven Quad 1 wins).
Overall, West Virginia still controls its own destiny and has a favorable chance to make the NCAA Tournament. They have to win the games they're supposed to win and not drop either of their two Quad 3 games. It's also likely they have to steal a game or two they're not projected to win to truly be safe come Selection Sunday.
