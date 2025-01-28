Predicting the rest of WVU's regular season schedule

(Photo by WVSports.Com)

West Virginia is eight games into their Big 12 slate, meaning they have 12 games remaining in the regular season. Sitting at 13-5 overall, the Mountaineers have favorable chances to make it to the NCAA Tournament as it currently stands, but they certainly need to stack up more wins to do so. We look at the chances for WVU to win during the rest of the regular season as well as what that would mean for their NCAA Tournament chances.

KenPom Predictions

KenPom Projections Opponent % Chance to Win Projected Outcome vs Houston 25 Loss @ Cincinnati 39 Loss @ TCU 48 Loss vs Utah 79 Win vs BYU 58 Win @ Baylor 25 Loss vs Cincinnati 68 Win @ Texas Tech 17 Loss vs TCU 78 Win @ BYU 28 Loss @ Utah 49 Loss vs UCF 71 Win

KenPom still believes West Virginia has multiple wins left on the schedule. They project the Mountaineers to win five more games on their schedule, but in two of the losses, WVU has a 48 and a 49 percent chance to win, making it virtually a toss-up. Out of the wins left on the schedule, they are all Quad 2 or Quad 3 games.

BPI Predictions

BPI Projections Opponent % Chance to Win Projected Outcome vs Houston 14.9 Loss @ Cincinnati 31.4 Loss @ TCU 44.7 Loss vs Utah 70.1 Win vs BYU 48.7 Loss @ Baylor 18.2 Loss vs Cincinnati 57.1 Win @ Texas Tech 18.5 Loss vs TCU 70.2 Win @ BYU 24.6 Loss @ Utah 44.6 Loss vs UCF 71.3 Win

BPI has WVU getting only four more wins the rest of the way, which would put the Mountaineers at 17 wins at the end of the regular season. In the losses, BPI gives WVU at least a 44 percent chance to win three of those games. Out of the four projected wins, it would be a pair of Quad 2 wins and a pair of Quad 3 wins.

BartTorvik Predictions

BartTorvik Projections Opponent % Chance to Win Prjoected Outcome vs Houston 15 Loss @ Cincinnati 46 Loss @ TCU 54 Win vs Utah 82 Win vs BYU 57 Win @ Baylor 31 Loss vs Cincinnati 74 Win @ Texas Tech 21 Loss vs TCU 80 Win @ BYU 28 Loss @ Utah 59 Loss vs UCF 75 Win

Similarly to KenPom, BartTorvik predicts West Virginia will win 19 games this season. They have the Mountaineers on a three-game win streak, starting with a road game against TCU and then two home games against Utah and BYU. They give WVU a chance of no more than 31 percent in four games and at least a 74 percent chance of winning four games. In the games they project WVU to win, it would be only Quad 2 and Quad 3 wins.

NCAA Tournament Ramifications

Trying to figure out the 'magic number' of wins seems to be the hardest part of this whole process. Seemingly though, if WVU can get to 19 wins, they're almost a lock for the NCAA Tournament. 18 wins and things get tight, and 17, and WVU is likely on the outside looking in. TeamRankings uses season simulations and projects West Virginia to have a 68.8 percent chance to currently make the NCAA Tournament. If WVU finishes with 17 wins, they give them a 1.1 percent chance at a bid. 18 wins, which grows to a 36.1 percent chance, and 19 wins, puts WVU at an 82.7 percent chance to make the dance.

