PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Oklahoma

Zach Anderson
Staff Writer
@zachanderson_11

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against Oklahoma.

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
Player Position Grade

Devin Carter

RWR

76.8

Garrett Greene

QB

70.7

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

69.6

Traylon Ray

RWR

67.3

Hudson Clement

LWR

65.5

Wyatt Milum

LT

64.7

Zach Frazier

C

64.2

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

RG

63.0

Jahiem White

HB

62.0

Preston Fox

LWR

61.4

Nick Malone

RT

60.0

Will Dixon*

TE-R

57.9

Doug Nester

RT

56.9

Rodney Gallagher III

SRWR

55.8

Kole Taylor

TE-R

55.6

Treylan Davis

TE-L

53.3

Justin Johnson Jr.

HB

50.1

Brandon Yates

RG

49.0

Tomas Rimac

LG

48.2

EJ Horton

LWR

46.2

Nicco Marchiol

QB

45.6
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. Oklahoma defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

64.9

Receiver/Pass Routes

61.2

Oklahoma

Coverage

70.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

70.7

Oklahoma

Rushing Defense

77.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

81.8

Run Blocking

47.4

Oklahoma

Pass Rush

55.9

Rush Defense

77.4

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
Player Position Grade

Caden Biser

WLB

83.5

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DLE

83.3

Hammond Russell IV

NT

78.5

Raleigh Collins III*

SCB

72.4

Hershey McLaurin

SCB

72.4

Jalen Thornton

DRT

72.0

Davoan Hawkins

DLE

71.0

Beanie Bishop Jr.

RCB

70.2

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

68.7

Mike Lockhart

NT

64.4

Sean Martin

DRE

64.2

Marcis Floyd

SCB

64.2

Edward Vesterinen

DRT

61.4

Lee Kpogba

MLB

61.2

Asani Redwood

DLT

60.2

Andrew Wilson-Lamp*

RCB

60.2

Avery Wilcox*

FS

60.0

Josiah Jackson*

FS

60.0

Taurus Simmons

ROLB

60.0

Jacolby Spells

LCB

57.9

Malachi Ruffin

LCB

54.4

Ben Cutter

MLB

54.3

Tirek Austin-Cave*

MLB

54.3

Aubrey Burks

FS

53.6

Anthony Wilson

SS

53.1

Jared Bartlett

ROLB

42.5

Tyrin Bradley

ROLB

38.9
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Oklahoma

Passing Offense

88.6


Receiver/Pass Routes

82.4

West Virginia

Coverage

49.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Oklahoma

Rushing Offense

84.7

West Virginia

Rush Defense

77.9
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Oklahoma

Pass Blocking

78.5

Run Blocking

44.3

West Virginia

Pass Rush

61.8

Rush Defense

77.9

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

