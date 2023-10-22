News More News
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against Oklahoma State.

OFFENSE:

Player Position Grade

EJ Horton

LWR

90.3

Garrett Greene

QB

71.8

Justin Johnson Jr.

HB

71.5

Preston Fox

RWR

71.0

Devin Carter

SLWR

63.5

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

63.3

Doug Nester

RT

62.1

Treylan Davis

TE-R

61.9

Zach Frazier

C

61.6

Jahiem White*

HB

60.4

Wyatt Milum

LT

60.3

Nick Malone

LT

58.1

Traylon Ray

RWR

57.3

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

55.5

Hudson Clement

LWR

55.4

Rodney Gallagher III

SLWR

54.9

Jarel Williams

LWR

54.5

Brandon Yates

LG

51.2

Kole Taylor

TE-R

46.1
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. Oklahoma State defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

58.3

Receiver/Pass Routes

61.2

Oklahoma State

Coverage

83.0
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

77.4

Oklahoma State

Rushing Defense

77.6
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

86.1

Run Blocking

52.6

Oklahoma State

Pass Rush

56.8

Rush Defense

77.6

DEFENSE:

Player Position Grade

Tyrin Bradley

ROLB

75.3

Anthony Wilson

SS

74.1

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

73.3

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DRE

72.2

Mike Lockhart

NT

67.2

Hershey McLaurin

SCB

67.1

Aubrey Burks

FS

65.8

Jalen Thornton

LE

65.7

Davoan Hawkins*

DLE

65.5

Lee Kpogba

MLB

64.9

Malachi Ruffin

RCB

62.3

Raleigh Collins III*

SCB

61.0

Taurus Simmons*

ROLB

60.0

Marcis Floyd

FS

59.8

Ben Cutter

MLB

59.4

Edward Vesterinen

RE

59.0

Asani Redwood*

RE

58.3

Jacolby Spells

RCB

56.0

Sean Martin

DLE

55.4

Beanie Bishop Jr.

LCB

52.3

Jairo Faverus*

MLB

49.5

Jared Bartlett

LOLB

46.7
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Team Position Group Grade

Oklahoma State

Passing Offense

80.2


Receiver/Pass Routes

59.6

West Virginia

Coverage

72.1

Team Position Group Grade

Oklahoma State

Rushing Offense

81.6

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

70.8
Team Position Group Grade

Oklahoma State

Pass Blocking

86.0

Run Blocking

60.3

West Virginia

Pass Rush

51.1

Rush Defense

70.8

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.


