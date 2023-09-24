News More News
ago football Edit

PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Zach Anderson • WVSports
Staff Writer

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against Texas Tech.

You can find information on how the grade system works below.

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
Player Position Grade

Wyatt Milum

LT

72.6

Doug Nester

RT

68.1

Jahiem White*

HB

65.`

Hudson Clement

LWR

64.5

Tomas Rimac

LG

64.0

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

63.4

Brandon Yates

RG

61.9

Traylon Ray

RWR

61.3

Zach Frazier

C

61.3

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RT

60.0

Luke Hamilton*

FB

59.6

Justin Johnson Jr.*

HB

59.5

EJ Horton*

LWR

58.2

Jarel Williams*

SRWR

58.0

Cortez Braham

LWR

57.9

Jaylen Anderson

HB

57.9

Preston Fox

SRWR

57.9

Nick Malone*

LT

57.1

Treylan Davis

TE-L

56.3

Kole Taylor

TE-R

56.2

Rodney Gallagher III*

SLWR

54.9

Nicco Marchiol

QB

54.6

Devin Carter

RWR

47.6
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. Texas Tech defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

47.4

Receiver/Pass Routes

51.3

Texas Tech

Coverage

79.7
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

64.3

Texas Tech

Rushing Defense

85.5
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

83.9

Run Blocking

62.3

Texas Tech

Pass Rush

60.4

Rush Defense

85.5

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
Player Position Grade

Aubrey Burks

FS

79.6

Marcis Floyd

SS

78.9

Beanie Bishop Jr.

LCB

76.6

Lance Dixon

SS

69.8

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DRE

69.4

Davoan Hawkins*

DLE

69.0

Mike Lockhart

NT

68.6

Trey Lathan

MLB

68.3

Tyrin Bradley

LOLB

67.7

Jared Bartlett

LOLB

67.7

Malachi Ruffin

RCB

RCB

Hammond Russell IV*

NT

65.6

Anthony Wilson

SS

64.9

Jacolby Spells*

LCB

64.1

Edward Vesterinen

DLT

64.1

Sean Martin

RE

63.0

Hershey McLaurin*

WLB

62.8

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

59.5

Jalen Thornton

DLT

59.5

Ben Cutter*

MLB

57.6

Lee Kpogba

MLB

52.6

Asani Redwood

LE

49.5
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Texas Tech

Passing Offense

42.9


Receiver/Pass Routes

57.5

West Virginia Coverage

Coverage

86.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Texas Tech

Rushing Offense

62.4

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

73.9
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Texas Tech

Pass Blocking

72.5

Run Blocking

64.2

West Virginia

Pass Rush

61.5

Rush Defense

73.9

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @zachanderson_11

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}