Published Dec 1, 2024
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Texas Tech
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Jahiem White

HB

76.9

Garrett Greene

QB

74.8

Preston Fox

RWR

74.3

CJ Donaldson

HB

69.1

Wyatt Milum

LT

69.1

Nick Malone

RT

67.1

Brandon Yates

C

65.6

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

64.5

Justin Robinson

LWR

62.7

Rodney Gallagher

SLWR

61.8

Tomas Rimax

LG

60.8

Ric'Darious Farmer

SRWR

60.3

Landen Livingston*

C

60.0

Nicco Marchiol*

QB

60.0

Hudson Clement

RWR

57.2

Jack Sammarco*

TE-L

57.1

Treylan David

TE-R

55.0

Jarel Williams

RWR

52.8

Kole Taylor

TE-R

46.6

West Virginia's offense vs. Texas Tech defense

TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

75.7

Receiver/Pass Routes

64.1

Texas Tech

Coverage

77.6

TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

75.3

Texas Tech

Rushing Defense

69.9

TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

86.8

Run Blocking

52.7

Texas Tech

Pass Rush

58.4

Tackling

64.3

DEFENSE:

*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

68.6

Ty French

WLB

66.4

Dontez Fagan

LCB

66.2

Josiah Trotter

MLB

65.9

Garnett Hollis

RCB

65.8

Ben Cutter

MLB

65.3

TJ Jackson

DRE

64.2

TJ Crandall

LCB

62.5

Nate Gabriel

NT

61.8

Reid Carrico

MLB

61.0

Sean Martin

DLE

60.9

Jaheem Joseph

FS

58.1

Trey Lathan

MLB

57.6

Anthony Wilson

SS

57.3

Asani Redwood

DRE

57.0

Hammond Russell

NT

56.0

Kekoura Tarnue

SS

55.7

Tyrin Bradley

WLB

48.4

Israel Boyce

SS

42.2

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

SCB

34.5

TeamPosition GroupGrade

Texas Tech

Passing Offense

62.8


Receiver/Pass Routes

71.3

West Virginia

Coverage

50.1

TeamPosition GroupGrade

Texas Tech

Rushing Offense

76.9

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

69.8

TeamPosition GroupGrade

Texas Tech

Pass Blocking

88.4

Run Blocking

58.5

West Virginia

Pass Rush

59.6

Tackling

79.1

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against the latest opponent.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

