News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-26 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Most improved returning players on the West Virginia football roster

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

WVSports.com takes a look at the grades from Pro Football Focus to determine which returning players made the biggest leaps on the field from the 2017 to 2018 season.

While a number of players made improvements, here are the players that will return next season that could have an impact next season.

To be included on this list, players had to play at least 95 snaps in 2018.

Here are the results.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}