West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege finished the 2021 regular season second in the Big 12 Conference in passing yards but what do the advanced statistics say about his year?

That's where WVSports.com used the help of PFF to see where the redshirt senior quarterback took some strides or perhaps even steps back.

Doege finished the regular season tossing 254-390 passing (65.1%) for 2,917 yards with 19 touchdowns against a total of 11 interceptions across a 12-game schedule.