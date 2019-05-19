West Virginia went to the transfer market once again for a quarterback by adding former Bowling Green signal caller Jarret Doege to the football program.

A two-year starter for the Falcons, Doege will arrive in Morgantown as the most experienced option at the quarterback position seeing 1,170 snaps during that span far surpassing the on the field time for either Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall or Miami transfer Jack Allison.

Doege started 19 games for Bowling Green throwing for 4,043 yards and 39 touchdowns against 15 interceptions while completing a total of 62-percent of his attempts.