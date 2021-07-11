PFF: WVU’s top returning players, 10-6

As Week 1 of the college football season nears, it’s important to know where the West Virginia football roster stands. WVSports.com and the Rivals network have teamed up with Pro Football Focus (PFF), the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. This article is the third installment of a four-part series that looks at the Mountaineers’ top returning players based on their season grade calculated by PFF. Only players who played in five or more of the team’s games were considered for the list. As always, you can join the discussion on the Mountaineer Message Board or, for paid subscribers, The Blue Lot.

10. Parker Moorer, offensive tackle

PFF Grade: 69.9 Moorer is a surprise on this list to be sure, but a welcome one. He was expected to take the next step on the offensive line last season but, instead, was one of the Mountaineers’ top reserves up front. Now, with questions at right tackle, a strong spring could push Moorer toward a starting spot.

9. Leddie Brown, running back

PFF Grade: 70.6 Dubbed the “Baddest Man in Morgantown” by FOX Sports play-by-play man Gus Johnson, Brown was head-and-shoulders ahead of every Mountaineer on offense in 2020. Despite battling normal wear and tear, Brown still rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 10 games. His workload may reduce as two four-star recruits in Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson hit campus, but he’s still seen as the first option on offense.

8. Winston Wright Jr., wide receiver

PFF Grade: 71.0 With Sam James regressing drastically from his No. 1 wide receiver status, Wright took full advantage last season by leading the team with 553 receiving yards. Also, with his success on special teams, it’s difficult to see a WVU team without Wright playing a large role. After coming down with a team-high 47 receptions in his first full season catching passes from Jarret Doege, the sky is the limit for the duo as they continue to build chemistry.



7. Akheem Mesidor, defensive tackle

PFF Grade: 71.2 Mesidor was one of the Mountaineers’ biggest surprises during the 2020 season as the freshman developed into one of the team’s most feared defenders while Darius Stills worked through opposing double teams. That reason can be cause for concern, but Mesidor is being looked to this season as one of the team’s biggest factors defensively. As long as he can adjust to that, he should be much higher up this list next year.

6. Josh Chandler-Semedo, linebacker

PFF Grade: 73.6 Chandler-Semedo is the elder statesmen in the linebacker room as he’s been a centerpiece of the West Virginia defense since his sophomore season. After turning in a 64-tackle season last year, and with Tony Fields now in the NFL, Chandler-Semedo stands to finally receive his turn as “the guy” in the second line of defense. Fields’ departure can be both a blessing and a curse for Chandler-Semedo, but his track record is not cause for concern.