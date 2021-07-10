PFF: WVU’s top returning players, 15-11

As Week 1 of the college football season nears, it’s important to know where the West Virginia football roster stands. WVSports.com and the Rivals network have teamed up with Pro Football Focus (PFF), the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. This article is the second installment of a four-part series that looks at the Mountaineers’ top returning players based on their season grade calculated by PFF. Only players who played in five or more of the team’s games were considered for the list. As always, you can join the discussion on the Mountaineer Message Board or, for paid subscribers, The Blue Lot.

15. Reese Smith, wide receiver

PFF Grade: 63.9 Smith is one of those who suffered due to the depth of the wide receiver position, hauling in only 11 receptions last season. However, his 128 yards was the most of any first-year pass catcher. He’s in a similar situation as classmate Sam Brown, but the Kentucky native likely has the leg up due to his slightly stronger track record.

14. Exree Loe, linebacker

PFF Grade: 66.0 Loe has improved with age. He enters his redshirt senior season as the Mountaineers’ No. 4 returning tackle and is far and away a different player than the one that totaled a mere eight tackles in 2018. After spending last season primarily in a reserve role, and with the loss of Tony Fields being filled by Penn State transfer Lance Dixon, the jury is still out on how much he’ll see the field this season.

13. Jackie Matthews, defensive back

PFF Grade: 66.4 Matthews saw the bulk of his snaps at special teams last season but, after some intense shuffling in the Mountaineers’ secondary this offseason, he stands to capitalize. The senior totaled only 74 defensive snaps a season ago but, after a strong performance in the Liberty Bowl, and with his experience at the junior college level, Matthews appears as one of the front runners for an increased role this season.

12. Isaiah Esdale, wide receiver

PFF Grade: 67.3 Esdale enters 2021 as one of the team’s more productive lower tier receivers, which is a poor characterization for his role in the Mountaineers’ offense. Never looked to as a top-tier receiver, he’s averaged 143 yards on 13 receptions per year over his last two in Morgantown. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, his consistency makes it a tough choice to take him off the field.

11. James Gmiter, offensive guard

PFF Grade: 69.3 Gmiter opened the season as the Mountaineers’ starting left guard but, after dealing with the coronavirus and the emergence of Zach Frazier up front, he was relegated to the bench for the majority of the season. While Gmiter still saw a handful of snaps in a reserve role, the opening of starting roles on the offensive line could see him make a return to the starting five.