The construction of the West Virginia basketball roster for the 2022-23 season took another yet turn with the addition of former Texas forward Tre Mitchell.

Mitchell, 6-foot-9, 220-pounds, is one year removed from being one of the premier players available in the transfer portal after a two-year stint at Massachusetts where he averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during that time.

He became one of the most highly regarded transfer commitments in the country after selecting Texas but spent only one season with the Longhorns.