WVSports - Point guard transfer Curry commits to West Virginia basketball

West Virginia has filled another need through the transfer portal with the commitment of Old Dominion point guard Malik Curry according to reports.

Curry, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, is coming off a season where he averaged 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Monarchs. He shot 45.6 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from deep.



The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein.

The Delaware native transferred to Old Dominion after a stint at Long Beach State and has started every game over the past two seasons.

Curry becomes the second commitment for West Virginia from the transfer portal over the last week and change with Florida International big man Dimon Carrigan previously selecting the Mountaineers.

He will have one season of eligibility remaining this fall.

Overall, the Mountaineers currently have one scholarship to fill but that number could grow depending on upcoming NBA decisions.

WVSports.com will have more on this news.