Geneva (Oh.) Spire Academy forward Josaphat Bilau has some decisions to make over the next month.



The 2019 basketball prospect has seen his recruitment take off down the stretch with scholarship offers from West Virginia, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech and Illinois as well as interest from places such as Kansas and Nevada.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound, big man has not been surprised by the developments down the stretch considering how late it is in the process and what is left on the board but he realizes that he has his own decision to make at some point this month.