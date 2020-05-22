News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Q&A: Jeremy Darlow on West Virginia football partnership

Darlow has partnered with the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Darlow has partnered with the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (WVU Sports)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia football has partnered with brand consultant Jeremy Darlow to educate Mountaineer players and develop their skills in growing their personal brands that will take them beyond sports.

This partnership between WVU Football and Darlow will give each player the ability to recognize and grow his influence, target and identify his potential audience and develop strong communication platforms.

West Virginia is the first Big 12 Conference program and the second at the power five level to partner in the educational program.

So WVSports.com caught up with Darlow to get an idea of how his program works and what all goes into the partnership between the two.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}