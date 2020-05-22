West Virginia football has partnered with brand consultant Jeremy Darlow to educate Mountaineer players and develop their skills in growing their personal brands that will take them beyond sports.

This partnership between WVU Football and Darlow will give each player the ability to recognize and grow his influence, target and identify his potential audience and develop strong communication platforms.

West Virginia is the first Big 12 Conference program and the second at the power five level to partner in the educational program.

So WVSports.com caught up with Darlow to get an idea of how his program works and what all goes into the partnership between the two.



