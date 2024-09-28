It might have raised some eyebrows when West Virginia used one of their last remaining scholarships on BYU quarterback transfer Ryder Burton in May but not on the coaching staff.

That's because while the redshirt freshman is currently behind on the depth chart and likely won't be counted on to play much, if at all, this current season there is a key role that he holds within the quarterback room.

The Mountaineers wanted to create more quality depth behind the two main options at the position on the roster and the addition of Burton was a major move in that department.

That’s because last year behind Nicco Marchiol the program didn’t have any proven options and had to scale back what he could do when he was in the game after the injury to starter Garrett Greene.

That has not been the case with Burton now on the roster.

“That was a huge reason why we went and got Ryder. We feel really good about if there was a situation where Garrett couldn’t play for a play and Nicco had to go in there would be no change in the offense,” quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen said.

Burton, who only spent one season at BYU and did not see the field during a redshirt year, threw for 1,972 yards and 21 touchdowns as a high school senior at Springville High School in Utah. When Burton entered the transfer portal, the Mountaineers got involved because of his dual-threat skill set and how he could elevate the group of backups on the roster to give the first two more freedom.

“He’s done a good job of coming in and studying it and he has a unique skill set, one we look for and he throws the ball really well,” offensive coordinator Chad Scott said. “He’s come in and picked up on the offense really well and really fast, too. That’s a testament to the time he’s put in this summer.”

While Burton isn’t likely to be counted on this season, he learned the entire offense over a two-week period which is no easy task according to Allen. He is always in the football facilities and has flashed arm talent that could make him an intriguing option in the future.

“I think he’s a guy that can improve throughout his career here and have a chance later down the road,” Allen said.

And there is no question that his presence alone is one that was necessary in order for the Mountaineers to get more out of the first two options, especially Marchiol if he is set to play.

And West Virginia also has the confidence that if Burton had to play he could function in the offense which he demonstrated throughout the course of fall camp.

“Ryder has been an improvement to the room,” Allen said.