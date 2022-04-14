The commitment of Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels answers one big question for the West Virginia football program, but creates some others in the process.

Adding Daniels to the quarterback room gives the Mountaineers a proven, seasoned option that has had success on the field at both of his previous stops at USC and then Georgia.

The fifth-year signal caller has dealt with injuries during his career at the two stops, but there’s no underscoring how critical his addition is to the chances of success for this West Virginia football team this coming season. If he wasn’t the missing piece, he was pretty close to it.