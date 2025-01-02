QB Marchiol gives West Virginia a good starting point

The transfer portal certainly hit West Virginia after the departure of former head coach Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers had a total of 20 players enter their names into the database during the open window with some key names among that list such as linebacker Josiah Trotter, offensive lineman Tomas Rimac, running back CJ Donaldson, wide receiver Hudson Clement, linebacker Trey Lathan, wide receiver Traylon Ray, offensive lineman Johnny Williams and wide receiver Ric’Darious Farmer are just a few of the names that elected to exit the program with the coaching change.

But the Mountaineers did receive some good news for the first season under new head coach Rich Rodriguez with redshirt junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol announcing his decision to return. While it could be assumed with the transfer portal deadline set to pass, it’s significant announcement.

Marchiol has spent three years with the program which has been spent mostly as a backup to Garrett Greene but has fared well when given the opportunity. Marchiol has spent three years in the program and to date has completed 71-122 passes with 8 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

He also has rushed for 285 yards and 3 scores.

“I’m honored to be back for 2025. Ready to finish what I came here to do - win games and help restore the pride and glory that this incredible community deserves,” Marchiol wrote.

Getting Marchiol back is a key start to the off-season as Rodriguez looks to build his roster heading into the 2025 campaign. The signal caller is a former four-star prospect that has waited his turn and developed tremendously during his time on campus.

The progression was obvious in his play on the field from when he was first thrust into the starting role in winning games against Pittsburgh and Texas Tech in 2023 to what unfolded in 2024. Again, injury to Greene forced Marchiol to step up as the starter and he led the Mountaineers to a 2-0 record with wins over Arizona and Cincinnati. He also played well on the road at Oklahoma State.

In the two starts, Marchiol completed 27-37 passes for 354 yards with 3 touchdowns and one interception. And even that pick was one that wasn’t necessarily on him.

This season, West Virginia was able to call the entire offense with Marchiol in the game as opposed to a condensed version when he was still growing as a player the year prior. It was clear he had shown progression in his understanding and execution of the offense.

“Not trying to play outside myself, play within myself. Being accurate with the football and getting the ball to the play makers and letting them be special,” Marchiol said.

Having Marchiol in place is important for the build of the roster as now it’s clear that the redshirt junior will be back and has the possibility to spend his final two years as the starter. That will have to be earned, when it comes to experience he clearly is at the top of the list with the current options.

That will continue to play out in the coming weeks and months, but the Mountaineers are bringing back a talented quarterback that has already shown the ability to win games when given the chance.

And those chances are likely to be a lot more available in 2025.