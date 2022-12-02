West Virginia had a plan to get true freshman Nicco Marchiol snaps regardless of what unfolded in the season finale against Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers hoped to give Marchiol the third series of the game and had spent the past two weeks repping a package of plays that he felt comfortable executing.

That went off as planned but once redshirt sophomore starter Garrett Greene was knocked out of the game in the third quarter due to a blow to the head that plan changed.

The Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year a season ago, Marchiol had only seen only seven snaps on the season against Towson completing 2-4 passes for 32 yards and a score. But had since been relegated to developmental practices to improve his overall skill set.

The Mountaineers had given Marchiol around 60-70 live reps a week in the developmental portion or practices in order to catch him up to speed and that gave him the platform to make significant strides with his understanding of the scheme and his role.

It’s something that all young quarterbacks must go through but the coaching staff wanted to ensure that Marchiol wasn’t forced into action too early to hurt his confidence. That’s because if that happens early at that position, it’s often hard to get it back.

The freshman understood the process as it was admittedly moving at a much faster pace than what he was accustomed to during his time in high school. He had to learn how to understand football from a schematic standpoint and what defenses are trying to accomplish. But the more comfortable he got, the easier it became.

“I think it was beneficial to sit back and spectate a little bit but I’m just happy I could get my chance and my teammates showed up when it mattered,” he said.

Marchiol took over in the third quarter and finished the game completing only 2-9 passes for 29 yards while rushing for 32 more. It was modest numbers from what was admittedly a very conservative offense that wasn’t done any favors by the weather conditions.

But Marchiol engineered three separate scoring drives for the Mountaineers including one where he took 5:59 off the clock in the fourth quarter and turned that into a critical field goal. He carried himself with poise and confidence, but most importantly didn’t make any mistakes that ultimately would cost West Virginia the football game.

“He’s gotten better and he showed some real maturity coming in and winning the football game,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Marchiol connected with Bryce Ford-Wheaton on an impressive throw with pressure in the a-gap, where he took his drop and delivered the football that showcased his overall skill set. It was just a glimpse but one that displayed his overall arm talent.

“I’m glad our fanbase got to see that,” Brown said.

Still, Marchiol made the biggest impression with his legs where he brings a different element outside of Greene as he is strong and runs well for his 225-pound frame instead of simply being fast and elusive.

It’s a difficult spot for any young quarterback to be thrown into on the road, but Marchiol was up to the challenge in large part because of that preparation.

“I’m not sure that would have been the case earlier in the year. He’s matured, he’s worked and I’m proud of him,” Brown said. “He’s patient, he’s been a great teammate and the future is bright for him.”

“Whenever it matters, it matters. I knew I had to come in and get the job done. Just making my job easier and getting the ball to the people who can be special with it,” Marchiol said.