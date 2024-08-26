PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Ranking the top-15 returners for WVU football in 2024: No. 15-11

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
The beginning of the 2024 season is only days away for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are set to return a lot of production from a 2023 team that compiled nine wins, including six in Big 12 play, and a win over ACC opponent North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

We rank the top 15 returners on WVU's roster for this upcoming season, starting with No. 15-11.

15. Preston Fox

Fox has slowly but steadily worked his way into an increased role. Starting out on special teams and now being called upon to produce as a receiver as well, the Morgantown native adds a lot of value.

Fox had 26 catches for 368 yards and two scores last season and was also used on punt and kickoff returns as one of the primary returners.

Fox's value for the Mountaineers is his ability to be tough across the middle, making contested catches, while he also was relied upon in critical situations on special teams last season.

14. Anthony Wilson

Wilson came to WVU last season from Georgia Southern and produced on the back end of WVU's defense. Wilson had the second-most tackles on the Mountaineer defense last season with 80.0, and he also grabbed an interception to go along with four pass breakups.

Wilson was graded by PFF as the 10th-best defender on WVU's roster last year, with the third-best coverage grade. Wilson played the second-most snaps out of anyone on WVU's defense and leads all returners on defense among snaps taken in 2023.

13. Trey Lathan

Unfortunately for Trey Lathan, his 2023 season ended prematurely due to an injury he suffered in WVU's fifth game of the season against TCU. Fortunately for Lathan though, he is back healthy and set to return after busting onto the scene in 2023.

Lathan had 27 tackles in his five games played and seemed to be figuring it out in the middle of the WVU defense. Paired with Lee Kpogba early in the year, Lathan was great at getting after the quarterback and applying pressure.

He had the third-best pass rush grade on WVU's defense, and he had a forced fumble to go along with seven QB hurries in 2023.

12. Michael Hayes

While it may come as some surprise to see a kicker ranked here, it shouldn't be considering how good of a year Michael Hayes had for WVU.

Hayes converted 17 of his 21 field goal attempts and went 17-for-18 on kicks inside 49 yards, with his three other misses coming from 50+. Hayes also made all 46 of his extra points, but it's his overall accuracy that was a glaring strength.

Hayes ranks highest out of all returning Big 12 teams (and the four newcomers from the Pac-12) in field goal percentage. WVU played in four one-score games last season, and if they do so again, Hayes will be a determining factor in wins and losses.

11. Rodney Gallagher

Gallagher's talent and speed on offense is undeniable, but what makes him even more dangerous is his development as a receiver and what he could possibly bring on defense.

First, the defense. Gallagher could see time on defense this year for WVU and while that may be limited, adding another aspect to his game certainly can't hurt.

Now, on offense, is where Gallagher is expected to make his mark and he did so, especially in the back half of the 2023 season. Gallagher was pretty raw as a receiver, after playing quarterback in high school, so being in his sophomore year and becoming more aware of his role and working on things like technique should help him only get better.

He only caught 10 passes last season but was also used as a runner, as he had 15 carries.

