The beginning of the 2024 season is only days away for West Virginia. The Mountaineers are set to return a lot of production from a 2023 team that compiled nine wins, including six in Big 12 play, and a win over ACC opponent North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. We rank the top 15 returners on WVU's roster for this upcoming season, starting with No. 15-11.

15. Preston Fox

Fox has slowly but steadily worked his way into an increased role. Starting out on special teams and now being called upon to produce as a receiver as well, the Morgantown native adds a lot of value. Fox had 26 catches for 368 yards and two scores last season and was also used on punt and kickoff returns as one of the primary returners. Fox's value for the Mountaineers is his ability to be tough across the middle, making contested catches, while he also was relied upon in critical situations on special teams last season.

14. Anthony Wilson

Wilson came to WVU last season from Georgia Southern and produced on the back end of WVU's defense. Wilson had the second-most tackles on the Mountaineer defense last season with 80.0, and he also grabbed an interception to go along with four pass breakups. Wilson was graded by PFF as the 10th-best defender on WVU's roster last year, with the third-best coverage grade. Wilson played the second-most snaps out of anyone on WVU's defense and leads all returners on defense among snaps taken in 2023.

13. Trey Lathan

Unfortunately for Trey Lathan, his 2023 season ended prematurely due to an injury he suffered in WVU's fifth game of the season against TCU. Fortunately for Lathan though, he is back healthy and set to return after busting onto the scene in 2023. Lathan had 27 tackles in his five games played and seemed to be figuring it out in the middle of the WVU defense. Paired with Lee Kpogba early in the year, Lathan was great at getting after the quarterback and applying pressure. He had the third-best pass rush grade on WVU's defense, and he had a forced fumble to go along with seven QB hurries in 2023.

12. Michael Hayes

While it may come as some surprise to see a kicker ranked here, it shouldn't be considering how good of a year Michael Hayes had for WVU. Hayes converted 17 of his 21 field goal attempts and went 17-for-18 on kicks inside 49 yards, with his three other misses coming from 50+. Hayes also made all 46 of his extra points, but it's his overall accuracy that was a glaring strength. Hayes ranks highest out of all returning Big 12 teams (and the four newcomers from the Pac-12) in field goal percentage. WVU played in four one-score games last season, and if they do so again, Hayes will be a determining factor in wins and losses.

11. Rodney Gallagher