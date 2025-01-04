Rapid recap: West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries post-game OK State

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries addressed the media following the Oklahoma State contest. WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

--DeVries said that they certainly took their foot off the gas in the second half and sometimes that's human nature. They weren't nearly as aggressive on the offensive end and they got tired a little bit. They had to try to slow it down and it got closer. You start to feel it a little bit but they guys did enough over the last few minutes to close it out.

--Oklahoma State is aggressive and physical but even their offense because they push it so much you have to sprint back and exert energy. In the first half the defense was tremendous and they were able to get steals and get out in transition.

--It was great to see a huge crowd for a noon game and not the greatest weather in the world. In the first half they really energized them and they were able to rally back up and push them to the finish line.

--DeVries doesn't care who gets the rebounds as long as they get them. They have to be a good defensive rebounding team.

--Throughout the summer Sencire Harris shot 35-percent from three and sometimes you need to see one go in during a game and now that's over he can get back to business. DeVries wants him to continue shooting. That's a big deal for them because it's just another guy that they have to guard.

--DeVries said that from the moment Jonathan Powell walked on campus he is pretty confident. He is growing in confidence every single day. He has learned to slow himself down. Some of his inconsistencies were because he is a little rushed. He has done a good job of slowing down and shooting it.

--DeVries said it's a fine balance with his pack line because they need to keep people out of the paint. They have grown as a defense but not getting so spread out. Today was a heavy gap game.

--It's more about West Virginia adapting as an offense so you have to go make plays. Those are things they want to continue to get better at to attack the pressure.

--This group especially defensively they have great versatility and the guys do a good job of being in the gap but also being there on the catch. They call it make one movement where they're in position to get out to the shooters,

--It was good to get Amani Hansberry out there but he did nice a job under the circumstances.

--KJ Tenner left the game and did not return but no update on him.

--Eduardo Andre has been really good especially defensively and is doing a good job in the pick and roll game too.

--DeVries said Arizona is playing really well right now and has changed a lot of the things they've done since the Bahamas.

--DeVries worries every game and he's not great at taking each opponent and projecting they'll win each one. He felt good about this group they practiced well but it's hard going around town and everybody telling you how great you are.