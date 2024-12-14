Rapid Recap: WVU Head Coach Darian DeVries Post Game - Bethune-Cookman

--West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries said the flow was really ugly at times and they got stagnant after building a 20-point lead. The Mountaineers got a little stretched out and too aggressive and they weren't quite as connected defensively which led to guys being on islands and early fouls.

--The biggest thing without being with Tucker DeVries is that second ball-handler or playmaker behind Javon Small. Having that second guy who creates and makes plays for others is where they need to grow and improve upon moving forward.

--Over the next 20-some games they had to find ways to get some more movement and get Small off the ball some. DeVries felt that Sencire Harris made some nice plays tonight.

--Anytime you get to the foul line you want to capitalize and going 20-22 is winning basketball.

--West Virginia has to do a better job of being aggressive getting into the ball but keeping it in front of them on defense. They were beaten at times on defense and they didn't have their normal gap protection behind them. It's hard to run off free throws so they are at their best when they get into transition. They didn't get a lot of that consecutively.

--Everything is still the same on Tucker DeVries and Jayden Stone medically.

--They couldn't get Javon Small off the ball as much after KJ Tenner got tweaked a little bit and didn't finish the game. Small has been great because you can sense that it's his team in the huddles. He is talking to guys and in the second half understood he needed to take it over in the right way.

--Jonathan Powell did great in his first start and he gave them great effort. He is always sprinting the floor and doing his job and talking. He is going to continue to get better and better as a young player but he plays with great confidence. He just told him you're starting.

--DeVries said they will take a look and have a day or two where there is more skill more with the break this week. They want to finish the non-conference strong and then will prepare for league play. They will work on execution pieces and having guys play from different spots and clean things up.

--With the foul trouble they couldn't play the two bigs as much as they wanted to get a different look.

--Javon Small is very efficient and is about winning. He is about encouraging his teammates and wants to win.

--DeVries said that it's a pretty typical final week's schedule so he's excited to go back and look at all the data and film study to see who are they now and see where they want to be heading into league play.

--Sencire Harris brings a lot of things that doesn't show up on the stat sheet.