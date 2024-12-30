Rapid Recap: WVU Head Coach Darian DeVries Press Conference 12/30/24

--West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries said that they have been focusing on themselves during the break as well as getting ready for the next opponent Kansas.

--Conference play with the intensity gets cranked up a little bit more and teams are familiar with each other. League play has some added significance and there is a little more on the line.

--There are a lot of ways that Kansas can hurt you because they do have great balance with very efficient three-point shooting and they also can live in the paint with a lot of different actions. It's a big challenge to try to slow them down.

--You can't take away everything it's about finding the thing that can hurt you the most and focus on trying to take that away the best as possible.

--All of the players are the same as when they left with injuries and they will have today's practice to determine where they're at. That includes Tucker DeVries, Amani Hansberry and Jayden Stone.

--Bill Self has had a ton of success. Kansas has one of the better home court advantages in the country. DeVries tells his players to go play and while it's a tough road environment they're going to see that all year long in conference play. You have to be good at all the little things to give yourself a chance to win on the road.

--The goal is to play the best 40 minutes they possibly can and try to come out with a win.

--West Virginia isn't discussing the NCAA Tournament right now and is focused on league play. They've talked to them about the NET but none of that means anything if you don't win in conference play and stack wins.

--A couple of things in both games Kansas lost to Creighton and Missouri but they were different games. They tried to draw from those games and use it in their prep.

--You still want to play to their identity but understanding on the road you need to use timeouts a little quicker to neutralize the crowd and calm your team down. You want to slow it down a little bit on the road to calm everybody down and neutralize some big runs. But you are who you are.

--It's stuff you've been working on since June and now they will utilize some of the playbook that they haven't had to use to this point. They've all executed it for the last five months.