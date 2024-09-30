PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Rapid Recap: WVU head coach Neal Brown press conference summary 9/30/24

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

--Lot of good developmental work with the younger players and they got four good scrimmages in. Offensive lineman of the week for the developmental guys was Johnny Williams. Jacob Boyce is going to play himself into the rotation and he fit runs well and was defensive player of the week. Diore Hubbard was the offensive player of the week.

--TJ Crandall is questionable but everybody else will be up and ready to go.--Oklahoma State is one of the toughest places to play in the league. Ollie Gordon is a special player and Alan Bowman has great stats and they have real speed at wide receiver. A couple of guys will really go. Their nose guard is really good and their linebacker is as good as anybody in the league. Their safety is making good fits and stands out on film. It's going to come down to turnovers, who scores in the red zone, and all that.

--What are their tendencies through four games and where are they being exploited is something that they do during bye weeks. Where are they not getting production and who can help them that's not playing right now. They did a lot of good on good work and self-scouting.

--Brown said it really comes down to injuries. The guys that played through the first four games give them the best opportunity but they need guys that are ready to go. Boyce at safety is a guy who is going to play at safety. Diore Hubbard established himself and is a guy who can make plays. On the defensive line, Elijah Kinsler has done some nice things and he is the next guy up. DayDay Farmer is the next guy up at wide receiver and made some plays this week.

--Missed opportunities for Oklahoma State against Kansas State. They missed a field goal, they turned the ball over in the red zone and both of those opportunities it was close or they were ahead. That's a tough venue and the thing too is they're coming into this game off two losses. They had two losses last year early, too. They've dealt with adversity and came back before and Brown expects to get their best.

--Brown said he tries not to put former players in a bad situation like Jaden Bray who moved on from Oklahoma State. He doesn't want to put any more pressure on him than he feels.

--Reid Carrcio will play, but Justin Robinson it will depend on practice. Preston Fox, he will play and he practiced last night.

--Oklahoma State has an experienced staff and has proven that they can get their team back from losses.

--In football, it's easy because you only play once a week, but Brown doesn't believe that there's real momentum from game to game but they can get confidence from it.

--The Oklahoma State corners are big strong guys that can play man coverage. They are physical within that.

--College football has a lot of issues off the field, but the product on the field is not one of them. The Alabama and Georgia game is an example of that. It's entertaining and Brown felt like Georgia was going to make a run. Kirby Smart did a really good job of handling the flow of the game and his confidence never wavered.

--Big long defensive ends and they run well. The stats are a little deceiving because of who they played. They always get takeaways on defense and always get stops in the red zone.

--Thought have to navigate NIL the best way you see fit. Brown feels comfortable with the processes here on that front.

--Ollie Gordon played well early in the game against Kansas State. They did some really nice things defensively but they missed some tackles on third down and in the fourth quarter West Virginia was trying to force the issue. Two of the runs by Gordon were against split zone and they didn't fit it well. They have to make sure they get multiple hats to the ball.

--Burks has played a lot of football and played his best game against Kansas.

--West Virginia has had most of the guys committed in the class so the earlier signing day hasn't changed a ton being moved to December. But the biggest thing holding over is what the rules are going to be.

--It doesn't do any good to look at the schedule they have one game a week and they need to compete and try to win the game then focus on the next week.

--Bowman is sneaky and they have hurt some people with the quarterback draw. The thing he does that's unique is he gets the ball out of his hands fast, that's more of a credit to him than the offensive line they've given up one sack all year. He gets the ball out of his hand and makes it difficult to get to him.

--Oklahoma State runs a lot of RPO. A lot of those plays when you throw it is you give up a lot of explosive passes. They're going to RPO a lot of runs to fit the seventh or eighth fitter. They've been throwing a lot of glances and slants to the deep part of the field. You have to be careful to try to entice him to throw.

--Brown said you have to play them trying to figure out how to contain Ollie Gordon and then everything in the game plan feeds off that. They have to figure out how to affect him.

----------

